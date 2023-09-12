Kim holds upper hand in Putin meeting as Russia needs North Korean artillery for Ukraine War efforts: Experts

SINGAPORE: The development of the bilateral relationship between Russia and North Korea will have broader implications on the global sanctions regime imposed on Pyongyang, experts told CNA on Tuesday (Sep 12).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia early Tuesday to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin with arms talks on the agenda.

The United States had earlier warned Kim that providing weapons to Russia "is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community".

With Moscow turning to Pyongyang for much-needed artillery ammunition due to the interoperability between their military hardware, experts said North Korea could receive Russian space technology and nuclear submarine technology in return, helping the country close its capabilities gap.