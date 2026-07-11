King Charles meets Prince Harry's children for first time since 2022

LONDON: King Charles and Queen Camilla met Charles' son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children on Friday (Jul 10) at Charles' Highgrove estate in western England, a palace source said.

It was Charles' first meeting with his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since 2022.

Harry has visited Britain just once or twice a year since he moved to the US with Meghan and their children, after a high-profile falling out with his father and his elder brother, Prince William.

The palace source described the meeting as a private family occasion and said no pictures, video or further details would be released.

Harry had appeared to be in a dispute with Buckingham Palace over security arrangements and where he would stay, before he arrived for five days of charity events and the judgment in a major privacy case he brought against British media.