Putin and Trump still 'maybes' for Ukraine peace talks that Russian leader proposed

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were still "maybes" for what could be the first direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years after the Kremlin on Wednesday (May 14) held off disclosing who would represent Russia.

Putin on Sunday proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday "without any preconditions". But he did not say who would be attending from Moscow's side and his spokesman was unable to give further details on the matter on Wednesday.

Trump earlier this week urged Ukraine to attend the talks and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly said he would be there, but only if Putin showed up, setting up a diplomatic standoff as part of an apparent contest to show Trump who wants peace more.

Trump said on Wednesday he himself was still considering whether to attend the talks in Turkey but did not know whether Putin would go, something that Zelenskyy has challenged the Kremlin leader to do "if he's not afraid".

"(Putin) would like me to be there, and that's a possibility... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.

Trump wants the two sides to sign up to a 30-day ceasefire in what is Europe's biggest land war since World War Two, and a Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday there could also be discussions about a huge prisoner of war exchange.

Zelenskyy backs an immediate 30-day ceasefire, but Putin has said he first wants to start talks at which the details of such a ceasefire could be discussed.