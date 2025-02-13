Putin tells Trump 'peace negotiations' on Ukraine possible in first call

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a lengthy phone call Wednesday (Feb 12) that "peace negotiations" on ending the Ukraine conflict were possible, the Kremlin said.



The conversation marks the first confirmation by Moscow of contact between the two leaders since Trump came to office last month, and comes as the Republican pushes for an end to the nearly three years of fighting.



"President Putin ... agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be reached through peace negotiations," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his readout of the call, which he said lasted almost one-and-a-half hours.



"President Trump spoke in favour of stopping hostilities as soon as possible and solving the problem by peaceful means."