Putin tells US envoys Witkoff, Kushner that situation in Ukraine is 'difficult'

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Saturday (Sep 5), telling them at the start of the talks that the situation in Ukraine is "difficult."

The envoys are expected to head to Kyiv the next day, with Russia and Ukraine vowing not to strike each other's capitals during talks on ending more than four years of war.

Putin praised US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the 4-1/2-year war in Ukraine.

"Understanding that he is entering a difficult situation, he nevertheless does not stop his efforts to help bring about a settlement and to make his contribution to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Putin said.

As in previous meetings, Putin was flanked by his foreign-policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, and his investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, who met the two visitors at the airport, took them to a restaurant, and then accompanied them to the Kremlin.

Putin told Witkoff and Kushner that contacts between Moscow and Washington were always beneficial, and that Russia found it convenient to work with them.

Witkoff said that US President Donald Trump had sent his best wishes to Putin and thanked him for the ceasefire during the delegation's visit. Putin said Russia would do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.