Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said he had instructed the SBU to deliver an "appropriate, tangible response" while Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called it a "major escalation".

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes in recent months.

"Unfortunately, a Russian drone hit the central building of the SBU on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite the St. Sophia Cathedral," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the security service in that building," he added.

It was the first time the powerful security agency's headquarters had been hit since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

The acting head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad, was not there, a senior official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Russia did not immediately comment.

An image published by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet showed what appeared to be black smoke pouring from at least two windows on the front of the SBU building, while a fire engine was parked outside.

An AFP reporter saw several ambulances nearby.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 12 people had been wounded, without giving details on whether the casualties were in the SBU building.

Poklad was unharmed, the SBU said in a statement, adding that the building would "certainly be restored".

Attacks on government buildings in central Kyiv - which are heavily fortified and ring-fenced by security barricades - are rare.