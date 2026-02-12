Qatar ruler discusses de-escalation with Trump, Iran security chief
Qatar held two separate talks with the US and Iran on ways to de-escalate tensions, according to statements released by the emir's office.
DOHA: Qatar's ruler discussed regional de-escalation on a call with US President Donald Trump and later met with Iran's top security official, the emir's office said in two separate statements on Wednesday (Feb 11).
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump focused on "the current situation in the region and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening regional security and peace", one statement said.
The leaders also discussed "supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and peaceful means", it added.
Later, the emir's office said Sheikh Tamim had met Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Doha.
The pair discussed "developments in the region, efforts to reduce escalation and enhance regional security" according to a statement, with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also in present.
The US and Iran resumed talks in Oman on Friday after an American naval group led by an aircraft carrier moved to Middle Eastern waters following Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters.
Larijani met Oman's ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Tuesday.