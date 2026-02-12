Qatar ruler discusses de-escalation with Trump, Iran security chief

DOHA: Qatar's ruler discussed regional de-escalation on a call with US President Donald Trump and later met with Iran's top security official, the emir's office said in two separate statements on Wednesday (Feb 11).



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump focused on "the current situation in the region and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening regional security and peace", one statement said.



The leaders also discussed "supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and peaceful means", it added.



Later, the emir's office said Sheikh Tamim had met Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Doha.