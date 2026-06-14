Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland in World Cup opener

SANTA CLARA: Qatar got their first World Cup point with a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener on Saturday (June 13).

The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty, but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 attempts on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.

Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun, and, deep into extra time, stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes in the stadium.

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui said afterwards his side had earned the right to keep dreaming at the World Cup.

For Lopetegui, however, the significance of the result stretched beyond the standings.

"We achieved one dream when we arrived here, to be here, and now today is another little dream," the Spaniard told reporters.

"And we have the right to continue having the dream."

The late goal sparked jubilant celebrations among Qatar's players after they spent much of the match absorbing Swiss pressure, with Switzerland registering 26 attempts on goal to Qatar's seven.

Lopetegui said his side never abandoned the game plan, even after falling behind in the 17th minute.

"We made very few changes, but we had to keep our plan because if you... want to open too early against a team like Switzerland, you will suffer a lot," he said.

Qatar remained compact and disciplined, continuing to defend in numbers rather than chasing the game, a strategy Lopetegui said was necessary against a side boasting top-level talent throughout the squad.

"We believe, we work, we resist, we are resilient," he said. "In the end, we have one big award for us."

Lopetegui reserved special praise for his players' mentality, saying he would have been proud of their effort even without Khoukhi's dramatic equaliser.

"I was very proud about the mentality, about the discipline that they showed today," he said.

Lopetegui quickly turned his attention to Thursday's meeting with co-hosts Canada Vancouver, warning that recovery would be crucial after a physically draining contest.

Qatar have one day fewer to recover than Canada and must travel before the match, while many of Lopetegui's players are still adapting to the demands of World Cup football.

"Our players need sometimes more time than the rest of the players because they are not used to this kind of rhythm," he said.

"We have to make one big effort to recover well and to be ready for the next big, big challenge."

For now, though, Qatar's campaign remains alive.

"It's going to be tough, difficult," Lopetegui said. "But we win our right."

Group B Switzerland next take on Bosnia at the Los Angeles Stadium in their game on Thursday, with all four teams level on points after one round of matches.

One TV headline back home at French language public broadcaster RTS blared: “QATARSTROPHE.”

“Every draw feels like a loss,” Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka said. “We're looking at ourselves. This performance was not good enough today to win.”

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria was asked by RTS if the result was a devastating scenario.

“Clearly," he said. "We didn’t play the kind of match we needed to. We had so many chances and we missed so many in front of goal. Today we paid dearly.”