Rob Reiner’s son pleads not guilty to murder in the killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES: Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty on Monday (Feb 23) to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in an enclosed custody area of the packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Reiner, 32, the third of Rob Reiner’s four children, has been held without bail since his arrest hours after the actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds on Dec 14 at their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

Reiner appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing brown jail clothes. He talked to his lawyer briefly before the judge began the hearing and spoke only to answer yes to a question from the judge. He was not wearing the suicide prevention smock he wore in his first court appearance in December.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said his office is still awaiting a full autopsy report in the case, but all other evidence has been turned over to the defence.

The judge passed off the case to the long-term judge who will now handle it. She told Reiner to return to court on Apr 29 for the scheduling of a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence and a judge will decide if it’s enough for Reiner to go to trial.

Reiner’s not guilty plea is common for criminal defendants at this stage of the case, whatever their longer-term plan might be.