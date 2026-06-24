Rubio rejects Iran tolls on Hormuz as deal strains multiply

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Diplomacy was in full swing Tuesday, with Iran's president visiting mediator Pakistan, Rubio beginning a tour of Gulf allies and Lebanon and Israel kicking off more direct talks in Washington.



But Tehran signalled that its ballistic missile programme would not be part of any final settlement.



"If the missiles we have for our defence did not exist, Israel and the United States would have ploughed Iran just like Gaza," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in Pakistan.



He added that the Islamic republic would "never negotiate with anyone, under any circumstances, ever, about our defensive capabilities."



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the preliminary US-Iran agreement made no mention of ballistic missiles, saying there could not be "double standards" on which countries may possess them.



Iran fired hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones at Israel and Gulf neighbours during the war, while Israel has long viewed the programme as an existential threat.



US President Donald Trump, who previously sought to include missiles and Tehran's support for armed proxies in negotiations, appeared last week to soften his position, saying it was "a little bit unfair" for Iran not to have some missiles if other countries did.



Iran also denied a claim by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back to nuclear sites bombed by the United States and Israel last year.