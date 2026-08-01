Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least nine

KYIV: Russia pounded Ukraine's capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Saturday (Aug 1), killing at least nine people and wounding 28 others, including four children, Ukrainian officials said.

More than a dozen explosions reverberated through the city during several waves of attacks, according to Reuters witnesses.

"A hell of a night in Kyiv," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X.

"Failing to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia is intensifying its air attacks and terror against civilians. Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defence systems and interceptors." In the fifth year of the war, fighting is raging along more than 1,200km of front line although Russian advances have slowed by more than half so far this year, military analysts said.

At the same time, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, while Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war launched by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.