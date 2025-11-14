Russia strikes on Kyiv apartment blocks kill six, Ukraine says

KYIV: Russia struck residential parts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday (Nov 14), Ukraine said, killing six people in a single apartment block in attacks President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced as "heinous" and aimed at civilians.

Kyiv also said a Russian drone attack on a market in southern Ukraine hours later killed two more people.

It was one of the largest attacks on Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, hitting buildings in most of the capital's districts.

The attack also damaged Azerbaijan's embassy.

Baku said an Iskander-type missile had destroyed part of its compound and summoned Moscow's envoy.

In the east of the city, where rescue workers were clearing debris, AFP reporters saw multi-storey buildings with dozens of windows and balconies blown out, their facades charred.

"My hair caught fire and I started putting it out," said local resident Maria Kalchenko, outside one of the buildings.

She turned to look for her dog before a wall near her collapsed.

"The doors were blown out, flames everywhere, the fire spreading, the neighbours screaming," she told AFP.

Zelenskyy said the attack was specifically aimed to cause "terror".

"This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure," he added.

A hospital, shops and offices were also damaged, and around 30 people were wounded, officials said.

