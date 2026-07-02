Russia strikes Ukraine capital with missiles and drones, wounds five

KYIV: Russian missile and drone strikes rocked Kyiv early on Thursday (Jul 2), setting off fires and wounding at least five people, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow was preparing a "massive attack".

Russia has routinely launched waves of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, during its more than four-year invasion, which has become Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

The attack came after the Ukrainian air force warned that ballistic missiles were headed towards the capital and followed Zelensky cutting short a visit to Dublin Wednesday, citing intelligence reports of an impending Russian strike.

AFP journalists in central and eastern Kyiv heard more than a dozen explosions and saw residents - some with children and pets - rushing into metro stations being used as shelters.

"Kyiv is under attack from ballistic missiles and UAVs," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that blasts could be heard across the city.

"The enemy continues to launch missiles at the capital," he said.

Five healthcare workers were wounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of whom was in a critical condition, the mayor added in a later post.

The attacks set off fires, destroyed a residential building and damaged a medical facility, Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

Hours earlier, an AFP reporter witnessed an explosion in central Kyiv during an air-raid alert, followed by a cloud of smoke and flames. Firefighters and ambulances were at the scene.

Around 50 minutes later, a second blast erupted near the initial impact site, sending debris into the air.