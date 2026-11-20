KYIV: A wave of daytime Russian strikes on Kyiv on Thursday (Nov 19) killed one person and damaged a historic cathedral as well as the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands, local authorities said.



AFP reporters in the city heard loud explosions throughout the day, an attack that came as the leaders of Russia, China and the United States held a historic meeting in China that put Vladimir Putin at the centre of the international stage.



"Russia has been terrorising Kyiv with drones all day ... At least four people are known to be injured so far, and one person was killed," Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said.



Russian strikes repeatedly targeted Kyiv's central Podil district, reported AFP journalists overlooking the area, from where plumes of smoke were seen rising.



The attacks also inflicted minor damage on the Austrian embassy, and the nearby Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral, an AFP journalist saw.



At least one of the cathedral's large windows was shattered, with workers clearing away shards of glass.



The Dutch embassy was also affected, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, said on X.



"Fortunately, our colleagues are safe and sound, although the building sustained minor damage," he said.



Ukraine's top diplomat Andriy Sybiga said debris had fallen on the grounds of the foreign ministry as well.



He went on to chastise the Russian leader over the summit in China.



"Putin posed as a global leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such," he wrote on social media.