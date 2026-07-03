Russia bombards Kyiv in deadliest strike this year, killing at least 27 people

KYIV: Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine's capital Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday (Jul 2), killing at least 27 people, wounding scores more and damaging around 130 buildings in the deadliest attack on the capital this year.

Multiple explosions shook central Kyiv and reverberated across the capital throughout the night as thousands of residents rushed to bomb shelters and underground metro stations. Huge columns of smoke filled the skyline.

The death toll climbed to 27 after an injured person died in hospital, and 91 were injured, the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram.

He said teams at one site in an eastern suburb on the capital's left bank of the Dnipro River had recovered five bodies while eight residents were unaccounted for.

"Rescue crews will work without interruption until all the debris is cleared," he wrote. "Unfortunately, more victims may still be found."

The scale and spread of destruction across the breadth of the capital had little precedent even in a war now in its fifth year. Twenty-four people died in an attack on Kyiv in May.