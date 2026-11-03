Russia pummels Ukraine with new strikes after bombing aid point kills 29

KYIV: Russia pummelled Ukraine with a fresh wave of overnight strikes a day after a deadly bombing of an aid centre killed at least 29 people, Kyiv said on Tuesday (Nov 3), with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denouncing the strikes as "terror".

Moscow launched the attacks a week before Russia-Ukraine-US talks are due to resume in Abu Dhabi.

The strikes rained down across the country a night after Russian bombs on Monday reduced to rubble a former school turned a humanitarian aid distribution point in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Zelenskyy warned there were "still people under the rubble" in the village of Komyshuvakha after the attack, where he said "rescue operations continue as far as the security situation allows".

Russia also struck a hospital in Kharkiv, he said, wounding 73 people and damaging "the cardiology department, where people were receiving treatment".

Regional authorities earlier said patients were forced to evacuate.

The attacks came as Russian, Ukrainian and US officials prepare to meet next week, with Washington pushing an end to more than four years of war.

"It is very telling that all this is happening on the day of the US congressional elections. The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal from them," Zelenskyy said.

"But such terror must be noticed and stopped," he added.

The attacks followed a rare pause in fighting in the southern region of Kherson, which ended Sunday.

The truce, which was the longest in the war that erupted in February 2022, enabled a humanitarian mission to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.