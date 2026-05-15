Russia pounds Ukraine in heaviest wartime drone attack over two days

KYIV: Russia carried out its largest aerial attack over a two-day period since the start of its war in Ukraine, pounding the capital Kyiv and other cities with hundreds of drones, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday (May 14).

Russia had launched 1,567 drones since the start of Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. At least 27 civilians have been killed over the two days, officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged swathes of Ukraine over more than four years, was "coming to an end".

But, as Moscow launched what Ukraine said were more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles overnight, Zelenskyy did not sound positive.

"These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end," Zelenskyy said.

"It's important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the protection of our skies."

Kyiv was the main target of the overnight strikes, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine's State Emergency Services said at least 21 people, including three children, were killed in the capital and Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a day of mourning for Friday.