Kremlin says no 'specifics' on ending Ukraine war despite Putin's words

US CEASEFIRE ENDS

Ukraine said Russia ended the three-day ceasefire by launching more than 200 attack drones that damaged energy facilities and apartment buildings, killing at least four people across the country.



One Russian strike on a residential building killed two people and seriously wounded a baby, who lost a leg, in Kryvyi Rig, Zelenskyy's home city, local authorities said.



"After the end of the three-day partial ceasefire, Russia continues to kill and maim Ukrainians," said Zelenskyy, calling the strike on Kryvyi Rig "cynical."



Moscow's army announced Kyiv had also restarted its retaliatory strikes on Russia, saying its air defence units had downed 71 Ukrainian drones after the ceasefire expired.



Ukrainian drones hit a train station in Russia's western Bryansk region, wounding two railway workers, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.



Local officials in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk ordered the partial evacuation of families with children from parts of the frontline city of Nikopol.



"Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step toward a real, lasting ceasefire," Zelenskyy added.



The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it was Kyiv that must give in.



As is usual during the short-term truces throughout the four-year war, both sides accused each other of mass violations.



Negotiations on ending the war have so far led nowhere, largely sidelined by the Iran conflict.



Trump's ceasefire announcement however had raised some hope that US-led talks could be resumed.



Russia's war against Ukraine has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.



Russia has repeatedly urged Ukraine to pull out of areas in the eastern Donbas region it still controls as a prerequisite of any peace deal.



Kyiv has rejected the demand.