Russia turns to higher education to build ties beyond the West

MOSCOW: When Angelicha Malau was deciding where to pursue her university education, she had three options: Indonesia, China or Russia.

The Indonesian student eventually chose Moscow, moving thousands of kilometres from home to study psychology at RUDN University.

She said the opportunity to gain an international education while living and studying alongside people from around the world shaped her decision.

“It will give me a new experience, especially international experience, and I will know a lot of new cultures and (meet) a lot of new people," she told CNA.

Malau is among the international students Russia hopes to attract as its universities expand recruitment across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.