Russian attack kills 14 in Kyiv, including three children

KYIV: Russian missiles and drones ripped through apartment blocks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday (Aug 28), killing at least 14 people, including three children, in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said showed Moscow's rejection of peace negotiations.

Russia has rained down aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities despite US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire and even as it talks up the importance of ending the war since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The attack - one of the deadliest on Kyiv - blasted a five-storey crater in one apartment block, ripping the building in two.

AFP reporters saw rescuers carrying victims away in body bags as they sifted through the smouldering rubble.