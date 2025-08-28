Russian attack kills 14 in Kyiv, including three children

KYIV: Russian missiles and drones ripped through apartment blocks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday (Aug 28), killing at least 14 people, including three children, in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said showed Moscow's rejection of peace negotiations.
Russia has rained down aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities despite US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire and even as it talks up the importance of ending the war since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The attack - one of the deadliest on Kyiv - blasted a five-storey crater in one apartment block, ripping the building in two.
AFP reporters saw rescuers carrying victims away in body bags as they sifted through the smouldering rubble.
Heavy construction machinery was deployed to scoop up mounds of debris. Officials warned that several people were believed to be still trapped under the collapsed building.
"Glass was flying ... we were screaming when the bombs went off," Galina Shcherbak, who was at a parking lot close to one of the strike hits, told AFP.
Ukraine's air force said Moscow fired 629 drones and missiles. This is the second largest of any overnight barrage, according to AFP analysis of Kyiv's data.
"They're just bombing residential buildings. What kind of target is there in the centre of Kyiv?" said Valery Savenko, whose apartment was damaged in the strike.
"DIPLOMACY RUINED"
Giving the latest toll, Zelenskyy called the attack "a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians. The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes."
"This means that Russia still does not fear the consequences," he added in a social media post.
Zelenskyy called for a tough response from Ukraine's allies, including fresh sanctions.
"For the spurning of ceasefire and for the constant Russian attempts to weasel out of negotiations, new strong sanctions are needed," he added.
He called on Russia's ally China and EU member Hungary to take a much tougher stance against Moscow.
"All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war," he said.
The overnight barrage also hit the European Union mission's building, EU Council chief Antonio Costa said on X, attaching a photo from inside the office with the windows blown out, ceiling partially hanging down and debris scattered on the floor.
Moscow had fired ballistic and cruise missiles as well as Iranian-designed Shahed drones from different directions to "systematically" target residential buildings, he said.
During the attack, residents took refuge in subway stations, some lying in sleeping bags and others holding their pets.
STUTTERING DIPLOMACY
The attacks come a day after the Kremlin rejected the chances of a swift meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kyiv says a summit is crucial to breaking the deadlock over how to end the war.
Moscow is demanding Kyiv cede more territory and renounce Western military support as conditions for any peace deal - ultimatums ruled out by Kyiv.
On Wednesday, Putin's spokesman said Russia viewed the idea of a European peacekeeping force - seen by Kyiv as vital to deterring a future Russian attack - "negatively".
Putin has rejected multiple ceasefire calls from Zelenskyy, Trump and European leaders.
Ukraine has long cast Russia as paying only lip-service to the idea of halting its invasion.
Russian forces have been slowly but steadily gaining ground on the battlefield, where they hold an advantage in manpower and weapons.
Before concluding any peace agreement, Ukraine wants security guarantees from the West to deter any future Russian attacks - something Moscow has pushed back against.
Ukraine said it had hit two large refineries in Russia in its own overnight attacks - strikes it calls fair retaliation.
Russia's defence ministry said it had downed 102 Ukrainian drones overnight.