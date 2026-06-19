Investment gaps, weak governance slowing safe drinking water access for billions, says WHO official

SINGAPORE: Investment gaps, governance challenges and a lack of political will are slowing efforts to expand access to safe drinking water for billions of people worldwide, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday (Jun 19).

While access to safe drinking water is improving globally, progress remains slow, said Bruce Gordon, who heads the WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit.

“We see the trends are going in the right direction, but just slowly,” he told CNA’s Asia Now.

“You can't just treat all the problems away. You can't just sort of think we're going to solve this when it's too little, too late.”

His comments came after the WHO on Wednesday released updated guidelines on drinking water quality, aimed at helping countries protect public health through safer drinking water.

The guidelines seek to close existing safety gaps, provide a basis for stronger drinking water regulations and standards, and raise monitoring and risk management practices.

CLOSING THE WATER GAP

The revised guidance comes amid growing concerns about both traditional and emerging threats to drinking water safety.

“All over the world we're facing new threats, new emerging contaminants and there's public concern around them – things like microplastics, things like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), or ‘forever chemicals’, and pharmaceuticals in drinking water,” said Gordon.