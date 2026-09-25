Saudi reports fresh Houthi attacks as France offers military support

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles on Thursday (Sep 24) after issuing warnings for several regions, including Mecca, as France vowed to send "military means" to help shield the key Saudi oil terminal of Yanbu.

The attacks were reported as fighting raged in Yemen between the Houthis and Riyadh-backed government forces, killing dozens of people on both sides, according to a tally from seven sources who spoke to AFP.

The missiles were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.

Since then, the Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, hitting its tankers and territory and seizing swathes of Yemen's Red Sea coast, which is vital for Saudi oil exports.

Their gains cement the hold of Iran and its allies on the two waterways that the wider Gulf, including top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, relies on to ship out its oil and other fuel products.