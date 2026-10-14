Houthis say Saudi Arabia strikes oil site in Yemen's capital

ECONOMIC WOES

Traffic in perennially gridlocked Riyadh was noticeably lighter this week, as remote learning for all schools and work-from-home orders for some companies took effect, according to AFP journalists.



Saudi Arabia faces a major economic contraction this year with GDP expected to shrink 3.3 per cent, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, predicting a regional drop over Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



The kingdom was already facing headwinds from Iran's chokehold on the Hormuz strait, vital for oil and gas trade, since the start of the Middle East war in February, when the US and Israel attacked Iran.



But the restart in July of Yemen's frozen war has further roiled the kingdom and brought the fight to its own soil.



Houthi attacks have also targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea - Saudi Arabia's alternative export route.



In Yemen, the renewed fighting was fuelling the risk of infectious disease outbreaks.



Suspected cholera cases tripled there in three weeks, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, warning that the growing disease burden was straining hospitals already treating war casualties.