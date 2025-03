Scores injured as Russia strikes Ukraine during ceasefire talks

Trump has expressed broad satisfaction over the way talks have been going and has been complimentary about Putin's engagement.But major European powers doubt whether Putin is ready to make real concessions or will stick to what they see as his maximalist demands, which do not appear to have changed since he sent troops into Ukraine in 2022.Putin says he is ready to discuss peace but that Ukraine must officially drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of four Ukrainian regions that Russia has unilaterally annexed.White House national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that the US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations were assembled in the same facility in Riyadh.Beyond a Black Sea ceasefire, Waltz said the teams would discuss the "line of control" between the two armies, which he described as "verification measures, peacekeeping, freezing the lines where they are".Saudi state TV said on Monday that Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had arrived in Saudi Arabia, a possible indication that the US delegation planned to hold further talks with Ukraine after its consultations with Russia concluded.