Scores injured as Russia strikes Ukraine during ceasefire talks

MARITIME AGREEMENT

The White House says the initial aim of the Saudi talks is to secure a maritime truce in the Black Sea, allowing the free flow of shipping.



But maritime battles have been a comparatively limited facet of the war since 2023, after Ukrainian attacks drove Moscow to move its navy far from contested waters, making it possible for Ukraine to reopen ports and resume exports at near-pre-war volumes.



"This is primarily about the safety of navigation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He said a previous UN-backed agreement on Black Sea shipping had failed to deliver some of Moscow's demands.



A source briefed on planning for the Saudi talks said the US side was being led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official.



Russia was represented by Grigory Karasin, a former diplomat who is now chair of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.



Karasin was cited by Interfax news agency as saying during a break after nearly three hours of talks that they were progressing "creatively" and that the two sides had discussed issues regarded as "irritants" in bilateral ties.