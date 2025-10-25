Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa, accused of spying for Israel

DUBAI: Seven Yemeni employees of the United Nations have been detained in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on accusations of spying for Israel, a Huthi security source told AFP on Friday (Oct 24), in the latest wave of arrests targeting UN staff.

The detentions follow the release earlier this week of 20 UN staff, including 15 foreigners, who were confined to their compound after a raid last weekend.

The Iran-backed Huthis have long harassed and detained UN and aid workers, but such incidents have accelerated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“Seven United Nations employees, all of them Yemenis, have been arrested from late last night until this afternoon on charges of spying for Israel,” a security source in Sanaa said. Another Huthi source confirmed the arrests but did not specify the number.