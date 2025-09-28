South Africa protesters call for government to sever ties with Israel over Gaza war

CAPE TOWN: More than 3,000 people marched through Cape Town on Saturday (Sep 27), calling for South Africa to cut trade and diplomatic ties with Israel, including by shutting its embassy, over the war in Gaza.

Pretoria has been a leading critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, bringing a case before the United Nations' top court in December 2023 that argues Israel's war in the Palestinian territory amounts to genocide, a charge Israel has denied.

BIGGEST TURNOUT IN MONTHS

Saturday's demonstration brought together several pro-Palestinian organisations, political parties and Muslim and Christian groups in one of the largest such gatherings in recent months.

Waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners reading "Don't just feel bad, do something", the procession handed over a petition of demands at parliament.

South Africa must "boycott, divest and sanction Israel, the same way as the world did for us," said Palestine Solidarity Campaign coordinator Usuf Chikte, referring to international measures once used to pressure South Africa's apartheid regime.