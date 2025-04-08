S&P 500 ends down after wild session as Trump digs in on tariffs

"The underlying problem of the market is that the administration's approach to trade imbalances is to try a cure that's worse than the disease," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.



"It's clear that investors favor either a pause or a different look at how to do this. It's very telling that of the many Trump supporters in the investment and business community, it doesn't look like there's anybody stepping up and endorsing the administration's approach to tariffs."