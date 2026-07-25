Tens of thousands flee forest infernos in France and Spain

EU HELP

Firefighting reinforcements have been sent from across France and, following appeals for assistance, the European Commission said it was sending four water-bombing planes to Spain and three to France.



The fires burning around Madrid were the worst in the region's history, regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso said as she announced more evacuations, including more than 430 elderly and disabled moved from five care homes.



Two fires west of Madrid had merged and were heading for the town of Navas del Rey, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital. The new inferno was close to combining with another wildfire in neighbouring Castilla y Leon region, officials said.



"The smoke was incredibly thick," Jose Cobos, who fled his home southwest of Madrid with his wife and three dogs, told Antena 3 television as he waited to learn if his house survived. "You couldn't breathe."



Spain has been hit by a series of wildfires in recent weeks.



The largest active fire was still burning in Guadalajara province, around 100 km north of Madrid, where it has scorched about 32,000 hectares over the past week.



The French fires at Cap Ferret and around the town of Biscarosse in the Landes have already burned more than 13,500 hectares while another 6,000 hectares has been lost in the Madrid region.



Italy has also been battling wildfires this week with dozens raging on the island of Sicily in recent days. One of the firefighters victim was killed in Sicily. Two others died tackling a fire near Bordeaux airport.