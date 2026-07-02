US stocks retreat to open Q3 ahead of June jobs data

The tech-focused index outperformed the Dow and S&P 500 in the second quarter. Semiconductor shares were among those selling off on Wednesday.



"There's a bit of a rotation going on in the tech sector, and I don't think it's terribly concerning," said Tom Cahill of of Ventura Wealth Management.



Cahill described Warsh's commentary as balanced, with bullish commentary about artificial intelligence countering the cautious take on inflation. Some markets watchers have said a robust jobs report could hasten Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.



But Cahill said of the jobs report, "it would take a very strong number, extremely strong number, for the market to be bothered by it."

European stocks ended the day mostly lower.



Asian stock markets made some gains after Wall Street's strong performance on Tuesday.