NEW YORK: Investors on Wednesday (Nov 18) were absorbing a blockbuster earnings report from chip titan Nvidia and getting set for the long-awaited IPO from AI giant Anthropic, though stocks fell across the board as uncertainty continues to stalk the industry.



The technology sector faces questions over whether huge AI investments will ever pay off, and has now been rocked by claims that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy - who might have funnelled restricted chips to Beijing.



The scandal, along with reports that Huang had affairs with Nvidia employees, led to his resignation as chief executive last week, raising doubts about the prospects for one of the world's largest companies.



In its highly anticipated earnings release Tuesday, Nvidia said third-quarter revenue doubled to more than US$115 billion, generating a net profit of US$65.3 billion.



The firm also increased its forecast for next year's revenue to 75 per cent growth.



But investors also noted that the United States moved to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips, while Huang has agreed to meet US lawmakers on Dec 1 to answer questions about national security concerns.



"For Nvidia, strong earnings have bought management time," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.



"For the broader AI trade, they reinforce confidence in infrastructure demand, but the next leg of the rally may depend increasingly on which companies can turn that demand into sustainable profits."



Interim CEO Colette Kress said it was "business as usual" after the loss of Huang, a pivotal player in the eye-watering growth of the artificial intelligence industry.



But the US markets were unforgiving for Nvidia, whose shares fell by 2.9 per cent by the close in New York, continuing a run of weeks of heavy losses and in keeping with a slump across two of the three main US indexes on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq the only one to close in the green.



European bourses also slipped into the red by close of play, as did most markets in Asia.