NEW YORK: Concern over the future of the tech sector dragged down stock markets Tuesday (Nov 17), as traders sold off shares linked to the AI industry ahead of an earnings report from crisis-hit chip giant Nvidia.



The company was set to announce more bumper revenues and profits in its report, due out after Wall Street closed, but its longer-term growth is shrouded in uncertainty after the United States moved to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips.



Jensen Huang resigned as head of Nvidia last week over revelations of an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and wider suspicions her firm was funnelling Nvidia products into China.



The Nasdaq, the benchmark US tech index, fell a further 0.74 per cent Tuesday.



"Beyond the usual focus on results, forward guidance, and data centre demand, investors will be closely watching the company's first earnings call with Colette Kress as interim CEO following Jensen Huang’s abrupt departure," Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial said.



"With Huang widely viewed as 'irreplaceable,' attention will centre on the leadership transition and the board's timeline for naming a permanent CEO," he added.



"Shares have been pressured by the double-edged sword of growing concerns over an AI slowdown and uncertainty surrounding Huang's departure."



Huang said Tuesday he was hoping for a comeback, fuelled by support from US President Donald Trump, but that outcome is highly uncertain.



Adding to the downbeat mood was news that the US Commerce Department had moved to shut a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely.