Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

DUBAI: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday (Apr 17) that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open.

This was "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon", Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"The passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Following Araghchi's announcement, oil prices plunged by about 9 per cent, extending previous losses.



Brent crude futures dropped by US$8.46, or 8.5 per cent, to US$90.93 a barrel at 1pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell US$8.87, or 9.4 per cent, to US$85.82 a barrel.