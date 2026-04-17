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Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels
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World

Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

This was "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon", Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses, caused by several recent airstrikes during the US-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, on Apr 13, 2026. (File photo: AP/Asghar Besharati)

17 Apr 2026 09:06PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 09:22PM)
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DUBAI: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday (Apr 17) that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open.

This was "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon", Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"The passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.  

Following Araghchi's announcement, oil prices plunged by about 9 per cent, extending previous losses.

Brent crude futures dropped by US$8.46, or 8.5 per cent, to US$90.93 a barrel at 1pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell US$8.87, or 9.4 per cent, to US$85.82 a barrel.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rl

Related Topics

War on Iran Strait of Hormuz Lebanon Iran
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