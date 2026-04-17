Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

Iran's foreign minister said on Friday (Apr 17) that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.

However, the US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until a deal is reached to end the war, said US President Donald Trump.

The development followed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, which appeared to be holding, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

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