UAE tugboat sank in Strait of Hormuz; 3 Indonesian crew missing

JAKARTA: Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Mar 6), Jakarta's foreign ministry said in a statement.

There have been numerous attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on Feb 28.

The Musaffah had seven crew members from Indonesia, India and the Philippines, the ministry said, adding that four survived and three others, all Indonesians, are missing.

Before it sank, the boat experienced an explosion that caused it to catch fire, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing by local authorities.