Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker killing visited other legislators' homes, prosecutors say

MINNEAPOLIS: The suspect in the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband this weekend drove to the homes of three other state politicians before he succeeded in killing one of the targets of his carefully planned attack, federal authorities said on Monday (Jun 16).

Vance Boelter, 57, faces state and federal charges of murder after he was arrested on Sunday night following a massive two-day manhunt that was the largest in state history.

He is charged with fatally shooting Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, in their home on Saturday. Boelter is also accused of shooting and wounding another Democratic lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette, in their home a few miles away.

Prosecutors said Boelter also visited the homes of two other lawmakers on Saturday while disguised as a police officer, apparently targeting more victims. Investigators have said they discovered a list in his car that included the names of dozens of legislators.

Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in Hennepin County. The county's chief prosecutor, Mary Moriarty, said at a news conference on Monday that her office would seek first-degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Federal prosecutors separately charged Boelter with an array of crimes, including murder, which could lead to a death sentence.

"Political assassinations are rare," Joseph Thompson, Minnesota's acting US attorney, said at a news conference on Monday. "They strike at the very core of our democracy."

Boelter is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.