Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured trapped

CAIRO: Israeli tanks moved deeper into Gaza City's residential districts on Sunday (Sep 28), as local health authorities said they have been unable to respond to dozens of desperate calls, expressing concern about the fate of residents in the targeted areas.

Witnesses and medics said Israeli tanks had deepened their incursions in the Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan and Al-Naser neighbourhoods, closing in on the heart and the western areas of Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering.

The Israeli military launched its long-threatened ground offensive on Gaza City on Sep 16 after weeks of intensifying strikes on the urban centre, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee although many still remain.

TRUMP SCHEDULED TO MEET NETANYAHU

Hamas, which Israel has demanded surrender, said Sunday it had not received a new proposal from mediators, after United States President Donald Trump said Friday that "a deal on Gaza" seemed likely. Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Israel separately said that Ambassador Mike Huckabee would travel to Egypt to meet with Egyptian officials "as part of regular diplomatic consultations conducted between US embassies in the region".

Egypt is among those mediating between Israel and Hamas.

The Civil Emergency Service in Gaza said late on Saturday that Israel had denied 73 requests, sent via international organisations, to rescue injured Palestinians in Gaza City.

Israeli authorities had no immediate comment. The military earlier said forces were expanding operations in the city and that five militants firing an anti-tank missile towards Israeli troops had been killed by the Israeli air force.