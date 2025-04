With tariff details in hand, Fed now has to weigh inflation risks against blow to growth

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve officials who have said they needed more details before estimating the economic impact of President Donald Trump's trade plans got perhaps more than they bargained for on Wednesday (Apr 2) when he unveiled sweeping tariffs analysts say could dramatically reshape the country's economic outlook.The levies, which Trump gleefully displayed as a globe-spanning leaderboard of import tax rates , feature a baseline 10 per cent for major trading partners like the European Union, higher still at 25 per cent for Canada and Mexico, a massive 46 per cent on Vietnam and potentially more than 50 per cent for China . Within hours, economists were penciling in a US recession and drawing comparisons with the 1930s and even the late 1800s, early in the country's industrial development.On average, imports may now carry a tax as high as 27 per cent, Citi economists estimated, with higher levies on some types of goods and some countries and lower ones on others. Less than three months ago at the end of Joe Biden's presidency, that rate was about 2.5 per cent.If the logic of the administration's detailed plans escaped many private sector analysts - administration officials say it will lead to American economic renewal after a "transition" - the implications had already begun to register among Federal Reserve officials.