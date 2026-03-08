Tehran residents keep up semblance of normality amid destruction

RAMADAN WAR

In the first days of the war, Tehran could seem like a ghost town.



But pedestrians were again venturing outdoors: a father walking with his daughter on a scooter, children playing with a ball, or locals sunning themselves in a park.



Runners and cyclists resumed their exercise. More shops were open again.



But the semblance of normality is skin-deep.



Along major roads, armed men in plain clothes and others in military fatigues and body armour inspected random cars at checkpoints.



The blockades made for traffic jams on the avenues, where other traffic was mostly restricted to scooters and delivery riders.



Forbidding armoured vehicles appeared on high alert, one of them flying the banner of the Islamic Republic.



At prayer time, armed Revolutionary Guards checked the faithful as they filed into a mosque.



One week after his death, posters and placards bearing Khamenei's image were everywhere on the streets.



Some walls bore street art-style portraits in his honour that appeared in recent days.



In a neighbourhood grocery shop, one employee was anxiously following the latest in what state TV had dubbed the "Ramadan War" across the Middle East.