Three Israeli hostages, including dual US and French citizens, set for release in Gaza on Saturday

JERUSALEM: Hamas said on Friday (Jan 31) it would free the father of the youngest hostages seized in its Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel and two others including a dual US citizen and a dual French citizen in the next exchange of Gaza hostages for Palestinian prisoners.



Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon will be handed over on Saturday, said Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group, in a post on his Telegram channel.



Bibas is the father of baby Kfir, only nine months old when he was kidnapped, and Ariel, who was four at the time of the cross-border attack.



There was no word on the fate of Kfir and Ariel or of their mother Shiri, who was taken at the same time. Hamas said in late 2023 that they had been killed by Israeli bombardment in the early months of the Gaza war.