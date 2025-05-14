Top US Senate Democrat to block Trump DOJ nominees over Qatar airplane

WASHINGTON: US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (May 13) vowed to block all of President Donald Trump's nominees to the Justice Department until the agency reports what it knows about Qatar's offer to give Trump's administration a $400 million aeroplane.

Trump said on Monday that it would be "stupid" for him to refuse Qatar's offer of the Boeing 747-8 aeroplane, which would be used as US "Air Force One," the jet American presidents use to fly around the globe.

The aircraft eventually would be donated to Trump's presidential library.

Schumer, referring to reports that US Attorney General Pam Bondi had signed off on the deal for the plane, called it "a blatantly inept decision."

"The attorney general must testify before both the House and Senate to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the emoluments clause (of the US Constitution), which requires congressional approval," he said in a speech to the Senate.