Accusations of Sikh separatist's murder on Canadian soil raise doubts on ‘character of Modi government’: Observers

The accusations linking the Indian government to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil have raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, said observers.

“What it means more broadly though, if there is credibility in (the allegations) - and there appears to be credibility in this - this does add another element of doubt on the character of the Modi government,” said Associate Professor of law John Packer of the University of Ottawa, adding that Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda and the preparedness to take extreme measures has already courted increasing controversy.

“First of all, we have to underline that this is at the moment an allegation, and it is actively denied on the part of India. And they have taken umbrage, of course, at the kind of precipitous character of the allegation and the accusation,” Prof Packer told CNA’s Asia First on Monday (Sep 25).

“However, there appears to be pretty strong, high confidence in terms of the intelligence services.”