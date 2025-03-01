Trump and Zelenskyy shouting match leaves Ukraine exposed in Russia war

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday (Feb 28), after the two leaders traded verbal blows before the world's media at the White House over the war with Russia.

The visit by Zelenskyy was designed to help Ukraine convince the United States not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Instead the Ukrainian leader disagreed sharply with Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the conflict, underlining how the change of administration in Washington has undermined Kyiv's attempts to maintain Western support for its war effort.

Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two, while Zelenskyy countered that Putin could not be trusted in any negotiations.

Trump quickly took to Truth Social to accuse Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved," he wrote, using an alternative spelling of the leader's name. "He can come back when he is ready for Peace".