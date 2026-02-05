Trump attacks US electoral system with call to 'nationalise' voting

WASHINGTON: From calls for his Republican party to "nationalise" voting to his repeated false claims of a stolen election, President Donald Trump is ramping up attacks on the electoral system ahead of this year's US midterms.

The latest idea from Trump - who still refuses to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden - is to take responsibility for organising elections away from some US states and hand it to the federal government instead.

"The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least - many, 15 places.' The Republicans ought to nationalise the voting," Trump told podcaster and former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino this week.

His extraordinary comments - which were condemned by Democrats - come as Republicans face losing control of Congress in the Nov 3 midterm elections. Polls show low approval ratings for second-term president Trump while Republicans have suffered a string of losses in local elections.

Trump has, however, doubled down on his long-standing but debunked claims of widespread voter fraud - and his insistence that he needs to tackle it.

"I don't know why the federal government doesn't do them anyway," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday when asked about his comments about nationalising elections.

Trump pressed the case in an interview with NBC News that aired Wednesday, alleging "there are some areas in our country that are extremely corrupt".

He added that if elections "can't be done properly and timely, then something else has to happen".

"NO DEBATE"

Trump's comments have sparked fears that he will - and not for the first time - go up against the US Constitution itself.

"The Constitution clearly says that states are the ones that do the running" of elections, Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School, told AFP. "There is no debate about this."

Levitt, who worked in the administrations of presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, said this was partly because of the huge size of the United States but also a "separation of powers" and an "anti-corruption measure."

But Trump, who has openly warned that he faces a third impeachment if Republicans lose in November, has been unrepentant in his quest to change the way America votes.

The 79-year-old remains convinced that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged against him, even though its legitimacy has been confirmed by the courts.

"It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that," Trump told world leaders at the Davos forum in January. "People will soon be prosecuted for what they did."