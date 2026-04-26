Trump cancels Pakistan talks trip, says Iran war on hold

Asked separately whether the cancellation meant a return to hostilities, Trump said: "No, it doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet."

Shortly beforehand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrapped up a visit to Islamabad after meeting Pakistan's military chief Asim Munir, a key mediator, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.



Iran said Araghchi had left for Muscat and would return to Pakistan after meetings in Oman before travelling on to Russia for talks on ending the war launched by the United States and Israel on Feb 28.



Araghchi described his Pakistan trip as "very fruitful" but signalled scepticism over Washington's intentions.



"Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," he said.



Even before Trump's move, prospects for talks were uncertain, with Iranian state television saying Araghchi had no plans to meet US officials and that Islamabad would act as a conduit for proposals.



Sharif said he had spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated Islamabad's commitment to facilitating "durable peace".