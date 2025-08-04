Logo
Logo

World

Trump, Carney to speak soon over tariffs, Canadian official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump, Carney to speak soon over tariffs, Canadian official says

Trump, Carney to speak soon over tariffs, Canadian official says

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at a press conference to announce recognising Palestinian statehood, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on July 30, 2025 (Photo: REUTERS/Patrick Doyle)

04 Aug 2025 03:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely talk "over the next number of days" after the US imposed a 35 per cent tariff on goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a Canadian official said on Sunday (Aug 3).

Dominic LeBlanc, the federal cabinet minister in charge of US-Canada trade, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he believes there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down tariffs.

"We're encouraged by the conversations with Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer, but we're not yet where we need to go to get the deal that's in the best interest of the two economies," LeBlanc said, referring to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The trade minister said he expected Carney and Trump to speak "over the next number of days."

"We think there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down some of these tariffs provide greater certainty to investment," LeBlanc said.

Washington linked Friday's tariff announcement in part to what it said was Canada's failure to stop fentanyl smuggling. It was the latest blow in a months-long tariff war, which Trump initiated shortly after returning to power this year.

Carney says Canada accounts for just 1% of US fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce the volumes.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

tariffs United States Canada Mexico trade talks
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement