Trump chastises Zelenskyy over Russian refinery strikes during Ireland visit

DOONBEG, Ireland: US President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday (Sep 13) at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Kyiv's attacks on Russian oil refineries, while on a golf-focused two-day visit to Ireland which again saw him promoting his personal business interests.

Mr Trump, talking to reporters from his Doonbeg golf resort on Ireland's west coast, also hit out at recent critics of artificial intelligence (AI) who urge greater caution in the powerful technology's development, branding them "negative" forces.

But the ever-unpredictable American leader saved his strongest comments for Mr Zelenskyy, saying the Ukrainian president had to do "one thing" and "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries in Russia due to resulting shortages.

"Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel," Mr Trump said, insisting the Russia-Ukraine war, not his conflict with Iran and subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, was to blame.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks as attacks in the Middle East have intensified, raising American fuel costs and inflation, and stoking speculation that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates just weeks before crunch US midterm elections.

Mr Trump's visit to Ireland has seen the American leader again fusing his brand of off-the-cuff diplomacy with both his love of golf and private businesses.

On Saturday, he caught his Irish hosts and the neighbouring UK off-guard when he waded into highly sensitive political territory by announcing he would "love to see" a united Ireland.

"NOT WELCOME HERE"

Breaking with Washington's traditional neutrality on the historically charged topic, Mr Trump argued reunification of the Republic of Ireland and UK territory Northern Ireland, after more than a century apart, was "going to happen eventually".

"It may as well happen now," he said as he met Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, prompting pushback from pro-UK loyalists in Northern Ireland and some leading politicians in mainland Britain.

Mr Trump doubled down on his remarks on Sunday.

"I'm someone who owns fantastic property here," he said after watching Irish Open leader Shane Lowry tee off in the final round on the Trump Organization course bought in 2014.

"It would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together," he added, insisting "many people agree".

Mr Trump arrived in Doonbeg on Saturday afternoon, sparking road closures and police checkpoints nearby. About 30 people protested his visit in neighbouring Doonbeg village on Sunday.

"Donald Trump is not welcome in Ireland," demonstrator William Hederman, 53, told AFP, accusing him of helping Israel commit genocide in Gaza.

Mr Trump's attendance at the tournament added an extra layer of complexity to a security effort reportedly costing Ireland €20 million (US$23 million). He was expected to present the winner with the trophy later on Sunday.

Spectators cheered when he walked onto the first tee.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Connor McGovern, 28, who had travelled from Northern Ireland hoping to see the president, told AFP.