Trump sends envoys to Moscow, Kyiv with new plan to 'end war'

US President Donald Trump earlier said his son-in-law Kushner and business ally Witkoff were bringing "a proposal to end the war".

The envoys are expected to head for their first visit to Kyiv on Sunday, in Washington's latest bid to break a diplomatic stalemate in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Both the Kremlin and Kyiv vowed not to strike their main cities during the talks, after months of escalating attacks.

"The Russian president, the commander-in-chief, has given the order from midnight tonight not to strike Kyiv for three days," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had offered a truce during the US visits, later said he had spoken to the US envoys and also promised Kyiv would not strike Moscow.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow," Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian leader said the US officials have "already begun working with the Russian side today."

Earlier, he accused Russia of trying to disrupt their visit with overnight strikes on Kyiv's two airports, as well as on a civilian target in the Dnipro region that killed five people.

"Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the US side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on X.

It will be the first time that Witkoff and Kushner visit Kyiv since Trump returned to office last year with a pledge to resolve the conflict.

Travelling to Kyiv by plane would be a highly unusual move, with Ukrainian airspace closed since 2022 because of the war. Visiting leaders and officials have generally travelled by train.

The envoys are expected in Kyiv on Sunday, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP, while US outlet Axios reported they would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday.

"AN IDEA FOR PEACE"

Trump told reporters the envoys would seek to gauge whether progress towards peace was possible.

Peace efforts have stalled, in part because of Washington's war with Iran, while Moscow and Kyiv have intensified long-range attacks, driving up civilian casualties to levels not seen since the start of fighting in February 2022.

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump said.

The US president would not say whether the plan the envoys were bringing involved Ukraine ceding territory as he has previously suggested, but added: "We have an idea for peace."

Witkoff and Kushner, who have been involved in negotiations for ceasefires in Gaza and Iran, have travelled repeatedly to Moscow in previous attempts at diplomacy.