'I love the inflation': Trump comment on latest price jump sparks backlash

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 10) brushed off concerns about consumer inflation surging to a fresh three-year high in May, on the back of soaring energy prices caused by his war in Iran.

"The numbers were great ... I love the inflation," Trump told reporters, a comment pounced on by Democrats who have made rising prices a cornerstone of their campaign to take control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year, up from the previous month's 3.8 per cent figure and the highest reading since April 2023.

Trump's comment came before the latest round of US strikes on Iran.

The Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson later argued that the president's remarks had been taken out of context, but Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they demonstrated Trump's disdain for the financial struggles faced by American families.

"Trump really said, 'I love the inflation.' On camera. For all of America to hear. His contempt for you knows no bounds," Schumer posted on X.

And the Democratic Party posted a new campaign ad on its social media account featuring a video of Trump's comments.

"Trump said the quiet part out loud - he loves inflation. Every American should see this," the post said.

The US-Israel war against Iran, launched in late February, has sent energy prices skyrocketing after Tehran retaliated by virtually closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas normally passes.

Trump also repeated his prediction that inflation would "come down like a rock" after the conflict ends.

Economists have disputed that claim, with oil prices expected to take months to return to pre-war levels, depending on when hostilities end.