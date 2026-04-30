Trump warns Iran blockade could last months, sending oil prices soaring to 4-year high

WASHINGTON: Oil prices soared more than 7 per cent to a four-year high above US$126 on Thursday (Apr 30) after President Donald Trump warned that the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes.

While Tehran submitted a fresh proposal this week to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the US president reportedly did not believe it was negotiating in good faith.

The Wall Street Journal said he had told national security officials to prepare for a long blockade to compel the Islamic Republic to give up its nuclear programme.

At a meeting of oil executives on Tuesday, Trump discussed efforts "to alleviate global oil markets and steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimise impact on American consumers", a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

It came as Axios cited two unnamed sources with knowledge as saying Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), would brief Trump on potential military action.

The briefing signals the president is seriously considering resuming major combat operations - which were ended more than three weeks ago for talks - to try to break the logjam in negotiations or deliver a final blow before ending the war, Axios reported.

The outlet had earlier reported Trump as saying the blockade was "somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon".

He added that the naval action would not end until he had secured a deal with Tehran to address its nuclear programme, it said.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!"