Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin

SAINT PETERSBURG: Iran's top diplomat blamed Washington on Monday (Apr 27) for the failure of Middle East peace talks during a visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin promised him Moscow's support in ending the war.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Saint Petersburg as part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour, having sandwiched a trip to Oman in between two visits to main mediator Pakistan.

Islamabad hosted the first and only round of unsuccessful US-Iran talks, and Araghchi's visit had fanned hopes for fresh negotiations over the weekend, until US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands," Araghchi said Monday.

Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted talks, "they can call us" - though he has said the cancellation does not signal a return to hostilities.

Following their meeting, Putin and Araghchi both voiced their commitment to their countries' "strategic relationship".

Putin promised that Russia would "do everything that serves your interests... so that peace can be achieved", state media reported.

Araghchi said the war with the US and Israel had shown the world "Iran's true power" and the stability of its governing system.

But back home in Tehran, the outlook was more sober.

"Everything in the country is up in the air right now. I have not worked for a long time," small business owner Farshad told Paris-based AFP journalists.

"The country is in complete economic collapse."